McHenry County College to host College Fair on Oct. 4

McHenry County College will host a College Fair for area high school and college students who will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 120 colleges and universities.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the gymnasium at MCC, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Students can register to get a barcode, which can be scanned by the attending schools and used to easily send students more information about the schools. Students will receive an email with contact information for the colleges that scanned them.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration information and a list of schools that have attended past college fairs can be found at mchenry.edu/collegefair.