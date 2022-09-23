Woodstock Woods Walk planned for Saturday at Emricson Park

A new nature trail at Emricson Park will debut Saturday with the Woodstock Woods Walk, which will introduce visitors to the trail through Shinrin Yoku, a Japanese forest therapy technique also known as “forest bathing.”

An 8 a.m. tour is geared toward adults aged 50 years and older and the 9 p.m. walk will be those ages 12 to 22 years. A 10 a.m. public reception will follow with entertainment and refreshments.

The walks will feature insights into Japanese culture and will end with a brief tea ceremony. Shinrin Yoku tours are centered around sensory immersion and solitude, so respect for the required reservation process is essential.

The free tours are limited to 15 walkers each and must be reserved no later than Friday by contacting Woodstock Grants Manager Terry Willcockson at twillcockson@woodstockil.gov.

The event is being held through a partnership between the city of Woodstock and the Land Conservancy of McHenry County with an AARP Community Challenge Grant.