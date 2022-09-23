Four injured in two-vehicle Nunda Township rollover crash requiring ‘minor extraction’

A two-vehicle rollover crash in Nunda Township sent four the hospital Thursday afternoon with minor to moderate injuries, officials said.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a crash around 4 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Route 176 and Nish Road, east of Prairie Grove and south of Holiday Hills, according to a statement Thursday from Nunda spokesperson Alex Vucha.

One of the vehicles occupied by three passengers was rolled over when officials arrived, Vucha said. Two had escaped before fire officials arrived, while the last needed “minor extraction.” The second vehicle was occupied by one person.

All four were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, with none believed to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

As a result of the crash, the roadway was closed for about 45 minutes in all directions, Vucha said.

“We want to extend our thanks to McHenry Township Fire Protection District and Wauconda Fire Protection District for assisting at our scene,” Vucha said.