McHenry County police agencies will now be able to seek arrest warrants electronically

McHenry County police will be able to seek arrest warrants electronically without needing to travel to the courthouse to see a judge in person, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The State’s Attorney’s Office, in cooperation with court administration and the McHenry County Circuit Clerk’s Office, rolled out the new paperless, completely online program.

“This program is another great example of multiple government agencies working together to promote justice and efficiency,” McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said in a statement. “The technology being deployed is going to save law enforcement an enormous amount of time traveling to and from the courthouse that could otherwise be spent keeping communities safe.”

The technology allows a police officer seeking a warrant to video-conference with a judge and share warrant-related documents for evaluation.