McHenry County College partners with Motor Werks, Mercedes-Benz for training

McHenry County College’s Automotive Technology Program has partnered with Mercedes-Benz USA and Motor Werks of Barrington to offer a new training opportunity.

The Mercedes-Benz MB Campus curriculum will be integrated into the Crystal Lake-based college’s Advanced Automotive Certificate and associate in applied science programs, meaning students who complete them will become registered Mercedes-Benz technicians who can complete warranty repairs when employed at authorized dealerships.

McHenry County College is one of only six colleges in Illinois and 65 in the U.S. to offer this opportunity, according to a news release from the college.

As part of the program, students will get hands-on experience with Mercedes-Benz technology. All classes will be in the automotive lab at McHenry County College. No automotive experience is needed to enroll.

The college will host an open house about the program from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the college’s main automotive lab in Building D, 8900 Route 14, in Crystal Lake.

Prospective students will be able to learn more about the program; ask questions of Mercedes-Benz, Motor Werks and MCC representatives; and check out a variety of vehicle demonstrations, overviews and test rides throughout the day.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

To view the open house schedule and learn about the partnership, go to mchenry.edu/mercedes.