McHenry County College offers series of new planetarium shows

McHenry County College will host a series of shows in its on-campus planetarium in Crystal Lake this month.

The first show, “Wildest Weather in the Solar System,” will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The show takes audiences on a journey through the thick atmosphere of Venus, magnetic storms on the sun, liquid methane showers on Titan, and anticyclones whirling at hundreds of miles per hour on Jupiter, according to a news release from the college

From 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, the planetarium will feature “Earth, Moon, and Sun”. It examines how the three work together, using Native American stories throughout the show to help distinguish between myths and science.

Other upcoming planetarium shows include “Earth to the Universe” on Oct. 21, “Two Small Pieces of Glass” on Oct. 22, “Perfect Little Planet” on Nov. 12, “ExoPlanets” on Nov. 18, “Drifting North: Into the Polar Night” on Dec. 10, and “Let it Snow” on Dec. 17. Full descriptions of each show can be viewed at www.mchenry.edu/planetarium.

Each show is open to the public and costs $10 per person. Space is limited to 45 people per show.

Reservations are required and can be made at www.mchenry.edu/planetarium.