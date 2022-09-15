Land Conservancy of McHenry County launches 3-for-1 matching donation campaign for Crowley Oaks Woods

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County recently launched a campaign to raise funds for the care and stewardship of Crowley Oaks Woods, an 83.5-acre preserve in Harvard.

The Crowley Oaks Woods site includes almost 50 acres of white oaks, bur oaks and hickories that are more than 200 years old, the conservancy said. Crowley Oaks is part of a larger oak woodland that is nearly 200 acres in size, making it one of the largest remaining in the county.

Plans for the site include establishing public access, including a hiking area through the woods that will allow visitors to traverse almost 30 acres of the site, as well as removing invasive trees and brush and reestablishing native grasses and other plants.

For information, go to conservemc.org/crowley-oaks-31-matching-grant-you-can-help-you-can-help/.