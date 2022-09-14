September 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office to host open house Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its offices, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock.

The event will give visitors an opportunity to see firsthand the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office and will feature department tours, the display of police service vehicles, child fingerprinting IDs, a motorcycle demonstration, corrections facility demonstration at noon, and a K-9 unit demonstration at 1 p.m.

Due to the event being located at the McHenry County courthouse, everyone attending will go through a security checkpoint. Items not permitted include food, liquid, flammable items, sharp objects, knives, weapons or anything that may be viewed as a weapon.

For more information, go to facebook.com/McHenryCountySheriff.

McHenry CountyMcHenry County Sheriff's OfficeWoodstock