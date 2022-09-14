McHenry County Sheriff’s Office to host open house Saturday

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its offices, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock.

The event will give visitors an opportunity to see firsthand the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office and will feature department tours, the display of police service vehicles, child fingerprinting IDs, a motorcycle demonstration, corrections facility demonstration at noon, and a K-9 unit demonstration at 1 p.m.

Due to the event being located at the McHenry County courthouse, everyone attending will go through a security checkpoint. Items not permitted include food, liquid, flammable items, sharp objects, knives, weapons or anything that may be viewed as a weapon.

For more information, go to facebook.com/McHenryCountySheriff.