McHenry County College women’s scholarship, mentoring program welcomes new chair

The Education to Empowerment women’s scholarship and mentoring program at McHenry County College recently welcomed Tina Hueppe as its new executive committee chair. (Provided by McHenry County College)

Hueppe has been an E2E member since 2016 and E2E Executive Committee member since 2018, serving as the scholarship committee chair, according to a news release. She previously served on the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Board, ending her six-year term in 2021.

Hueppe served as president during her final year on the foundation board and led the foundation to one of the most successful years in its history despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the college said in a news release.

Hueppe is president and CEO of Marshall Wolf Automation in Algonquin.

Hueppe and her family also established the Hans J. Wolf Memorial Scholarship at MCC in memory of her father, who founded Marshall Wolf Automation. To date, the fund has awarded more than $10,000 to help students receive their associate degree in science or engineering.

For more information about Education to Empowerment, go to www.mchenry.edu/empower.