McHenry County College honors scholarship recipients with Mexican Consulate

McHenry County College recently welcomed three members of the Consulate of Mexico in Chicago to honor 13 IME Becas Scholarship recipients. The scholarship is given to help improve access and opportunities for Mexicans or those of Mexican origin living in the U.S.

To date, McHenry County College has awarded $51,500 in IME Becas Scholarships to 51 students, according to a news release from the college. The Consulate of Mexico in Chicago provided $22,400 in funding for the scholarships while the remaining $29,100 was provided by the Friends of MCC Foundation.

The partnership was celebrated during a lunch Aug. 25 with Ambassador Reyna Torres, Sandra Patricia Mendoza Duran and Luis Cedeno as well as McHenry County College students and staff. Students shared stories of how the scholarship made a positive impact on their lives.

The Becas Scholarship awards up to $1,000 per semester.