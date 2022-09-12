Recycling events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Woodstock

McHenry County residents can bring their electronic recyclables, paper documents, clean Styrofoam, textiles, bulbs and batteries to one of the final two residential recycling events scheduled for 2022.

The McHenry County Department of Health will be hosting the events from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road, and Oct. 15 at the McHenry County Administration Building, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock.

The county health department has partnered with Elgin Recycling, Paper Tiger Document Solutions and Environmental Defenders of McHenry County for both scheduled events and has partnered with the City of Woodstock for the September 17 event.

The city of Woodstock’s single-use bag fee will be used toward paying the TV and monitor fees for Woodstock residents, up to five per household, with proof of residency. Identification will be verified at the event.

Fees that apply to recycle TVs and computer monitors are $15 for any size LCD monitor, $25 for all other units 20 inches or smaller and $35 for all other units 21 inches or longer. Elgin Recycling will accept credit cards or cash on site.

Elgin Recycling will also accept the following electronic devices: computers, keyboards, mice, printers, fax machines, scanners, small-scale servers, DVD players and recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, electronic keyboard, portable digital music players, digital converter boxes, and cable and satellite receivers.

A full list is available at www.elginrecycling.com or by contact Elgin Recycling by telephone at (847) 741-4100.

Paper Tiger Document Solutions will provide a document shredding truck on site to securely shred paper documents, free of charge. Each vehicle is limited to four banker boxes or a container of similar size for shredding.

Shredding will be available until the truck is full. Documents must be removed from three-ring binders or or binder clips before the event. Paper clips and staples are OK. This event is for residential purposes only.

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will collect fluorescent tubes or compact fluorescent light bulbs at a cost of $0.50 to $1 each and alkaline batteries for $1 per pound to be recycled. They will also accept clean Styrofoam, packing peanuts, reusable bubble wrap and cloth items like clothes, blankets, towels, linens, rags and shoes tied together by the laces to be re-used or recycled.

For more information about the recycling events, go to bit.ly/MCDHsolidwaste.