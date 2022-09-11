National Weather Service issues flood warning for McHenry, Lake counties

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for McHenry and Lake counties at 3:38 p.m. Sunday.

The warning will be in effect until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, the NWS said that flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations is imminent or occurring due to today’s heavy rainfall.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inches are possible in the two counties until approximately 4:38 p.m.

McHenry County had previously been under a flood watch issued by the NWS.

The NWS said among the communities expected to experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake.