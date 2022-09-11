September 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

National Weather Service issues flood warning for McHenry, Lake counties

By Shaw Local News Network

FILE PHOTO: Rain falls in a parking lot. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for McHenry and Lake counties at 3:38 p.m. Sunday.

The warning will be in effect until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, the NWS said that flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations is imminent or occurring due to today’s heavy rainfall.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inches are possible in the two counties until approximately 4:38 p.m.

McHenry County had previously been under a flood watch issued by the NWS.

The NWS said among the communities expected to experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake.