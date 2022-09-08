September 08, 2022
McHenry County Local News

Early vendor registration for McHenry County College’s Green Living Expo ends Monday

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County College is now accepting vendor applications for its upcoming Green Living Expo with the early registration deadline coming up on Monday.

The expo, set for Nov. 5, is back in person for the first time since November 2019. To celebrate the event’s return, multiple food trucks will be on-site along with a 2,500-gallon fish tank which has historically been a big draw for attendees, the college said in a news release.

“This event is a great opportunity for green businesses to connect with community members,” said Kim Hankins, director of sustainability at MCC. “It’s a one-stop shop to showcase your products and services to those interested in eco-friendly options and incorporating sustainable principles in their lives.”

Nonprofit registration costs $40 and business registration is $70. Registrations fees will increase after this deadline.

Nonprofits and businesses can also register as sponsors for $75 and $200, respectively. Supplemental funds to cover registration for certain nonprofits may be available. Email sustainability@mchenry.edu for details.

For more information or to reserve a spot at the expo, go to mchenry.edu/greenexpo.