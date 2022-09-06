McHenry County Department of Health reports increase in campylobacteriosis cases

McHenry County saw an increase in the number cases of campylobacteriosis, an infection typically marked by diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, according to the McHenry County Department of Health, which urged people to take precautions.

The county health department identified eight campylobacteriosis cases between Aug. 17 and 30, which is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks and 3.33 times more cases in August compared to July, according to a news release. No common source of infection has been identified at this time.

Campylobacter bacteria are the most common cause of bacterial diarrhea in the United States, according to the department. People can become ill with campylobacteriosis by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water or having contact with infected animals.

Most people who become ill from the infection get diarrhea, which may be bloody, and may experience cramping, abdominal pain and fever within two to five days after exposure to the bacteria. Nausea and vomiting may also occur. The illness typically lasts about one week.

Those who believe they have symptoms should contact their health care provider as soon as possible, the McHenry County Department of Health said.

The majority of people with campylobacteriosis will recover on their own and should drink extra fluids to prevent dehydration, according to the department. Antibiotics are occasionally used to treat severe cases or people who are at high risk for severe disease.

To prevent infection, the McHenry County Department of Health recommended not drinking raw or unpasteurized milk or untreated water from lakes, rivers or ponds; practicing good hand hygiene, especially when handling puppies or kittens with diarrhea; washing hands before, during and after preparing food; cooking all raw meats to proper temperature; and using soap and hot water to wash cutting boards, counters or utensils used to prepare raw poultry, seafood or meat.

Those who are symptomatic should avoid handling food, caring for others or working in patient care or daycares, according to the release.