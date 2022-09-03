Northwestern Medicine awards grants to Turning Point, Home of the Sparrow, other McHenry County nonprofits

Five McHenry County nonprofits and agencies will receive grants from Northwestern Medicine aimed at addressing health care disparities across socioeconomic groups, races and ethnicities.

Northwestern Medicine awarded more than $1.7 million to 49 organizations that offer a wide range of services including housing, nutritional needs, transportation, child care, mental health and primary care, according to a news release.

The agencies in McHenry County that received grants are the Family Health Partnership Clinic in Crystal Lake, the Harvard Community Senior Center, McHenry-based Home of the Sparrow, New Direction Addiction Recovery Services in Woodstock and Turning Point Inc., also in Woodstock.

“Our goal is to collaborate and support local agencies to address health care disparities across all socioeconomic backgrounds,” Senior Vice President Posh Charles said in a statement. “We sought out organizations that are making a difference by removing barriers to better health.”

Funding for the Family Health Partnership Clinic will benefit low-income, medically underserved and uninsured residents of McHenry County, according to the release. The grant will support the expansion of the clinic’s chronic disease program, which provides patients with primary care, education in English and Spanish, nutrition, counseling, lab work and blood pressure checks to monitor chronic diseases.

“People without insurance are much less likely to seek care, and when they do, the problem has gotten worse and requires a higher level of care,” said Suzanne Hoban, the clinic’s executive director. “Northwestern’s support helps us ensure high-quality primary health care, which benefits our entire community.”

The grant to Turning Point, which focuses on domestic violence issues, will support its mental health therapy program for adults and children affected by abuse, according to the release.