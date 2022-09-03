McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office adds new special prosecutor

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office added Bill Bruce as a special prosecutor in its criminal division, the office announced.

Bruce has 22 years of experience as an assistant state’s attorney with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

Most recently, he was assigned to the gang and complex homicide prosecutions unit, where he managed a caseload that included the investigation and litigation of gang-related and complex homicide cases.

Before that, he worked in the felony trial division, participating in hundreds of felony motions, bench trials and felony jury trials, according to the release.

Bruce earned his law degree from John Marshall Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northern Illinois University.