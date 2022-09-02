Pioneer Center to hold Empty Bowls Art Auction to raise money for McHenry County PADS

Pioneer Center for Human Services will hold its annual Empty Bowls Art Auction this October to raise money for McHenry County PADS, a nonprofit focused on homelessness issues.

During the event, which will take place 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, attendees will walk through an exclusive, one-day-only gallery comprised of works created by artists depicting homelessness through themes such as hope, resiliency, support, help and encouragement.

The gallery will be created through partnerships with local artists. Through their creative lenses, visitors will be provided with a new light with which to view the need for homeless services in McHenry County, according to a news release.

Some of the artists will also be at the event in person. A silent auction will also be held, featuring a variety of media, including woven arts, paintings, pottery, digital art, photography, sculpture, mixed media and charcoal illustrations. The event will also include live music by Stan Dard Project Band, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar.

Funds raised will provide food, shelter, employment assistance and programs to the those experiencing homelessness at McHenry County PADS.

Tickets, which are $40 each, are available at https://www.pioneercenter.org/events/empty-bowls-art-auction/.

For information, email Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Sue George at sgeorge@pioneercenter.org.