A head-on crash between a motorcycle and BMW sedan in Fox Lake Wednesday night sent a 38-year-old Chicago woman to the hospital, officials said.

The woman was riding a motorcycle westbound on Route 173 around a half-mile east of the intersection with Wilmot Road when the motorcycle crossed the centerline and went into the path of oncoming traffic, Fox Lake Police Deputy Chief Dawn Deservi said Thursday.

A 2014 BMW sedan heading eastbound on Route 173 struck the woman and her motorcycle, according to a preliminary investigation.

The woman was injured and had to be rushed to a hospital but her injuries were not considered to be life threatening by first responders, Deservi said. The motorcycle was totaled in the crash.

The two people in the BMW weren’t injured in the crash and the sedan was damaged moderately.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220901/chicago-woman-hospitalized-following-motorcycle-crash-in-fox-lake