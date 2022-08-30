Countryside Flower Shop in Crystal Lake opens new cut flower garden

Countryside Flower Shop customers can now select and cut their flowers at the Katherine and Bill Hameder Cut Flower Garden, named for the shop’s original owners.

The Cary-Grove Area, Crystal Lake, Barrington Area and Huntley chambers of commerce co-hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Countryside Flower Shop at 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake to celebrate the opening of the new cut garden.

Countryside Flower Shop has been around for 61 years with the present owners, Johannes Pieterse and Brent Troost, purchasing the store in the fall of 2020, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove chamber. The Cut Garden is their most recent expansion, taking advantage of the 28-acre property.

The Cut Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a list of what is growing in the garden each week, go to https://www.countrysideflowershop.com/about/cut-garden/.