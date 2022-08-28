McHenry County extends comment period for 2050 Comprehensive Plan

McHenry County has extended the deadline from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30 for residents to make their concerns heard for the 2050 Comprehensive Plan through its interactive website.

The website can be reached by visiting www.hlplanning.com/portals/mchenrycountycompplan or through the county website, mchenrycountyil.gov.

The comprehensive plan will serve as a roadmap by setting policies to direct growth and development for the next 30 years. The plan addresses nine key areas of land use: housing, economic development, agricultural resources, transportation and mobility, community facilities and infrastructure, natural resources and active recreation, green infrastructure, water resources and historic resources.

Visitors to the website have two ways to provide input. Besides taking a survey about important issues and opportunities that the comprehensive plan will address, the website also includes an interactive map tool that allows users to create their own map to highlight issues in McHenry County that they feel would affect the comprehensive plan.

For information, contact Planning Manager Renee Hanlon at 815-334-4555 or RWHanlon@mchenrycountyil.gov.