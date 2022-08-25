Rollover crash injures one Wednesday night in Fox Lake

A rollover crash Wednesday night in Fox Lake sent one to the hospital with head injuries, officials said.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded around 10:45 p.m. to a crash near its Station 4 location on North State Park Road and Main Street Road, Deputy Chief Ed Lescher said. The department responded after one of those involved in the crash walked to the district’s building and “started banging on the windows,” Lescher said.

The crash involved two vehicles, Lescher said.

While the department responded, bystanders called 911, which sent out the Spring Grove Fire Protection District to the scene too, Lescher said.

When Spring Grove arrived, the injured person had already been taken out of the vehicle by bystanders and laid on the ground, Spring Grove Chief Paul Klicker said.

Spring Grove took the injured person to a landing pad where they could be airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, which took place about 30 minutes after the crash, Klicker said.

Neither district said they had information on the status of the injured person.

The Fox Lake Police Department is investigating the crash, but no details were available Thursday morning as to the cause, officials said.