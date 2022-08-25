McHenry Lions invites sponsors for golf outing fundraiser

The McHenry Lions Club is seeking sponsorship for its first McHenry Golf Scramble at 11 a.m. Sept. 9, at Boone Creek Golf Club, 6912 Mason Hill Road in Bull Valley.

Event sponsorship costs $500 and entitles a business to send four golfers to the event. Sponsors will be recognized at the event and in the media. Individual hole sponsorships are $50 each or two holes for $75. The McHenry Lions Club welcomes gift certificates to be used as prizes from area businesses.

Funds raised will provide services for persons with visual and hearing impairments in the community.

For information, call Gene Smith at 715-614-1155.