Friends of MCC Foundation raises more than $105,000 with golf invitational

The 35th annual Friends of MCC Foundation Golf Invitational raised more than $105,000 for student scholarships and programs July 18 at Boulder Ridge Country Club. The event takes place annually to further the foundation’s mission to provide support to MCC students, making education accessible and attainable through student scholarships.

College President Dr. Clint Gabbard opened the event with some welcoming remarks, then scholarship recipient Yadira Placencia shared the impact scholarships had on her as a first-generation Upward Bound student from Harvard. The outing included breakfast, 18 holes of golf in a scramble format, a reception featuring a barbecue buffet dinner and drinks, prizes and auction items. At the reception, MCC scholarship recipient Sarah Schuetzle also shared her story about the positive impact scholarships made on her life.

This winning foursome of Mike Klingenberg, John Wegener, John Blum and James Moyna came in at 13 under par. The field included 121 golfers.

Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors and donors, the Friends of MCC Foundation has recently been able to award more scholarships than ever. In the 2023 school year, the foundation expects to award more than $700,000 in scholarships to over 600 students.

For information, contact the Friends of MCC Foundation office at 815-479-7510 or visit mchenry.edu/supportmcc/golf.