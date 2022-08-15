Woman crashes car into Harvard bank, suffers minor injuries: officials

A woman crashed her car through the front entryway of the First National Bank of Omaha in Harvard and suffered minor, nonfatal injuries Sunday night, officials with the Harvard Fire Protection District said in a statement.

Department firefighters were first dispatched to the bank, located at 355 South Division Street, at roughly 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, district spokesman Alex Vucha said in the statement.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and as of Monday evening, the cause of the crash was determined to be related to a medical issue the driver was experiencing at the time, Deputy Fire Chief Jon Carlson said.

The driver, a woman, was transported to Mercy Harvard Hospital for her injuries, Vucha said in the statement.

In addition to the fire district, the Harvard Police Department also assisted at the scene, Carlson said.