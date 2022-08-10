August 10, 2022
Hackmatack Monarch Coalition hosts Monarch Fair for Families

By Shaw Local News Network

Monarch adult nectaring on Gregg’s Blue Mistflower. (USDA photo)

The Hackmatack Monarch Coalition will host its eighth annual Monarch Family Fun Fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Main Beach Pavilion, 300 Lake Shore Drive in Crystal Lake.

The monarch butterfly population has declined precipitously in recent years. Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are collaborating on a North American strategy to conserve and recover the species. This July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature first listed the monarch butterfly as endangered.

The public is invited for a free family afternoon to learn all about monarchs with butterfly and pollinator plant information, a monarch art show, science table activities, art activities, a monarch migration route map and information on how Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are collaborating, according to a news release.

Pollinator plants will be available for sale from Countryside Flower Shop & Nursery. Everyone who completes the monarch quiz will get a free ice cream token, redeemable at the Crystal Lake Culver’s location. A community band showcase will fill the afternoon with music at 1 p.m. the bandshell.