Hackmatack Monarch Coalition hosts Monarch Fair for Families

The Hackmatack Monarch Coalition will host its eighth annual Monarch Family Fun Fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Main Beach Pavilion, 300 Lake Shore Drive in Crystal Lake.

The monarch butterfly population has declined precipitously in recent years. Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are collaborating on a North American strategy to conserve and recover the species. This July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature first listed the monarch butterfly as endangered.

The public is invited for a free family afternoon to learn all about monarchs with butterfly and pollinator plant information, a monarch art show, science table activities, art activities, a monarch migration route map and information on how Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are collaborating, according to a news release.

Pollinator plants will be available for sale from Countryside Flower Shop & Nursery. Everyone who completes the monarch quiz will get a free ice cream token, redeemable at the Crystal Lake Culver’s location. A community band showcase will fill the afternoon with music at 1 p.m. the bandshell.