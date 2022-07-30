No Clean Water, No Good Beer fundraiser to be held Aug. 8

Friends of the Fox River’s No Clean Water, No Good Beer fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Bandito Barney’s Beach Club in East Dundee. This event enables the ongoing work of FOTFR to preserve, restore and protect the Fox River, according to a news release.

The event will include a selection of beers, wines and coffees, a new hot hors d’oeuvres hour, a raffle and a silent auction. Prizes will include baskets of products from local businesses, gift certificates and admission to nearby places to visit.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.fotfr.org.