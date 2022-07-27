July 27, 2022
Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting for Tasty Bistro

By Shaw Local News Network
Kevin Chen, owner of Tasty Bistro in Crystal Lake and Tasty Sushi in Cary, cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Tasty Bistro in Crystal Lake.  He is joined by his family, friends, and staff, along with the board members and staff of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce. (Provided by Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce)

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 8 to celebrate the opening of Tasty Bistro, 394 W. Virginia St.

Tasty Bistro is a Japanese, Thai and Chinese Asian fusion restaurant offering dine-in, carryout and delivery. It is the second restaurant in the community from owner Kevin Chen. With the success of Tasty Sushi in Cary, Chen added a second location in Crystal Lake.

Tasty Bistro offers an extensive menu of sushi, ramen, teriyaki, steak and seafood. It also offers fine wine, signature cocktails and sake.

To learn more about Tasty Bistro, view its menu or place an order online, visit tastybistrocl.com or call 815-919-5999.