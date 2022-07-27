Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting for Tasty Bistro

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 8 to celebrate the opening of Tasty Bistro, 394 W. Virginia St.

Tasty Bistro is a Japanese, Thai and Chinese Asian fusion restaurant offering dine-in, carryout and delivery. It is the second restaurant in the community from owner Kevin Chen. With the success of Tasty Sushi in Cary, Chen added a second location in Crystal Lake.

Tasty Bistro offers an extensive menu of sushi, ramen, teriyaki, steak and seafood. It also offers fine wine, signature cocktails and sake.

To learn more about Tasty Bistro, view its menu or place an order online, visit tastybistrocl.com or call 815-919-5999.