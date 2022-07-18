Daughters of the American Revolution’s ‘Ask Me About Phebe’ Aug. 14

Who is Phebe? She’s the daughter of a patriot soldier from the American Revolution and she is buried in McHenry County.

The Kishwaukee Trail Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter will place a bronze marker next to the worn headstone of Phebe Ashley Mead Weed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Old Cemetery in Marengo at 101-199 N. East St. Ray Knake, Marengo City Cemetery Superintendent and the Woodstock Kishwaukee Trail DAR Chapter organized the event.

After a brief ceremony that includes a color guard dressed in Revolutionary War period uniforms, light refreshments will be served. Join Kishwaukee Trail DAR to celebrate Phebe Ashley Mead Weed and her courageous family.

For more information, contact KishwaukeeTrailDAR@gmail.com.