July 16, 2022
Shaw Local
McHenry County Local News

Land Conservancy to host Family Firefly Fiesta July 20 in Woodstock

By Shaw Local News Network
The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is hosting a Family Firefly Fiesta from 8 to 10 p.m. July 20 at Hennen Conservation Area, 4622 Dean St. in Woodstock.

Members of the community are invited to enjoy an evening of firefly viewing. Guests will search for and catch-and-release fireflies to learn more about the different firefly species in the area. They will have the opportunity to make s’mores over a campfire, get tips for having an insect-friendly yard and enjoy an ice cream treat.

All ages are welcome. Participants are asked to register for the free event at conservemc.org/family-firefly-fiesta/.

Hennen Conservation Area is a 25-acre park in Woodstock that has been transformed from farmland into a wild and natural place with trails that lead through a grove of trees and wildflowers in the spring and summer.