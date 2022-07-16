Land Conservancy to host Family Firefly Fiesta July 20 in Woodstock

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is hosting a Family Firefly Fiesta from 8 to 10 p.m. July 20 at Hennen Conservation Area, 4622 Dean St. in Woodstock.

Members of the community are invited to enjoy an evening of firefly viewing. Guests will search for and catch-and-release fireflies to learn more about the different firefly species in the area. They will have the opportunity to make s’mores over a campfire, get tips for having an insect-friendly yard and enjoy an ice cream treat.

All ages are welcome. Participants are asked to register for the free event at conservemc.org/family-firefly-fiesta/.

Hennen Conservation Area is a 25-acre park in Woodstock that has been transformed from farmland into a wild and natural place with trails that lead through a grove of trees and wildflowers in the spring and summer.