McHenry County seeks public input on 2050 Comprehensive Plan

McHenry County is seeking input from residents to ensure its 2050 Comprehensive Plan is the best it can be.

Through a new webpage, residents can learn more about the plan in progress, take surveys and craft their own McHenry County map of issues they would like to see addressed.

The Comprehensive Plan will serve as a roadmap for the county by setting policies that will direct growth and development for the next 20 years. The plan addresses nine key areas of land use, housing, economic development, agricultural resources, transportation and mobility, community facilities and infrastructure, natural resources and active recreation, green infrastructure, water resources and historic resources.

The page can be found at https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/mchenrycountycompplan/.

Visitors are encouraged to take a survey about important issues and opportunities that the Comprehensive Plan will address. The page also includes an interactive map tool that allows users to create their own map to highlight issues in McHenry County that they think would impact the 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

For more information, contact Planning Manager Renee Hanlon at 815-334-4555 or email rwhanlon@mchenrycountyil.gov.