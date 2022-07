Two state senators representing McHenry County will host a joint Conversations Untapped event July 14 in Crystal Lake.

The event by state Sens. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, and Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 14 at Crystal Lake Brewery in downtown Crystal Lake.

For information about the event, contact Wilcox’s office at 815-455-6330 or DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245.