July 07, 2022
Shaw Local
McHenry County Local News

Man flown to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after Thursday morning crash near Harvard

By Shaw Local News Network
A man suffered severe but not life threatening injuries from a crash Thursday, July 7, 2022, near Harvard where an SUV crashed into a semitruck.

A man suffered injuries that were severe but not life-threatening Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semitruck near Harvard, Marengo Fire Protection District Chief John Kimmel said.

The SUV rear-ended the truck near the intersection of Route 173 and Marshall Street in Chemung Township, causing heavy damage to the SUV’s front, Kimmel said. The driver of the SUV, a young man in his 20s or 30s, had to be extricated by firefighters at the scene.

Once rescued from the SUV, the driver was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, Kimmel said. He did not have an update on the man’s condition as of early Thursday evening.

The driver of the semitruck was uninjured, Kimmel said. Neither vehicle had passengers.

In addition to the Marengo Fire Protection District, first responders with the Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene, Kimmel said.

