Night Owl bike ride set for Aug. 6 in Crystal Lake

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host its Night Owl bike ride at 10 p.m. Aug. 6, kicking off with a gathering at 8:30 p.m. with live music from Julie and the Gems at the Crystal Lake City Hall complex.

The Night Owl ride was founded in 2012 to promote cycling as an alternative means of transportation and exercise within the city of Crystal Lake. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Land Conservancy of McHenry County and its efforts to preserve open spaces in McHenry County.

The event costs $15 per rider in advance and $20 per rider on the night of the event. Registration is available at tlcnightowl.org. The event is limited to 500 riders. Night Owl ride T-shirts are available for purchase for an additional $15.

The main bicycle route is about 22 miles and two shorter “family friendly” routes will also be available. The ride will start and end at Crystal Lake City Hall and traverse several points of interest in Crystal Lake.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available to local businesses who would like to show their support for the event. Go to https://conservemc.org/the-tlc-night-owl-bike-ride/#nosponsors or contact Glenda Maki at gmaki@conservemc.org for more sponsorship information.