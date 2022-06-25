New postmasters take oath of office for Hebron, McHenry, Fox River Grove

The postmasters for the post offices in Hebron, McHenry and Fox River Grove were among 120 newly named postmasters to take the oath of office during a recent visit by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Those postmasters are Kay Ann Wilkinson of Hebron, Allen Warner of McHenry and Shanika Ivy of Fox River Grove.

“On behalf of the entire Postal Service, I congratulate these new Postmasters on their new roles,” DeJoy said in a statement “Postmasters are important leaders of commerce in their local community, and I know each of these new Postmasters are committed to delivering the reliable service Illinoisans expect and deserve from the Postal Service.”