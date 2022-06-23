Three teenagers arrested after gun fired at Harvard restaurant

Three teenagers in Harvard were arrested and a fourth was cited Wednesday afternoon after one of them was accused of firing a handgun at a restaurant, police officials said.

The Harvard Police Department responded about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday to La Trinidad restaurant in the 200 block of South Ayer Street for a report that a handgun had been fired at the outside of the business, the department said in a news release.

A single shot was fired and nobody was injured, Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman said.

The person who shot the gun then fled on foot, according to the release. Police then approached a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the business with four people, all of whom were teenagers, in it. They included two 16-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle and charged the 14-year-old with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the release. One of the 16-year-olds was charged with unlawful use and possession of weapon. Both were transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

The 17-year-old was arrested on a McHenry County warrant for a previous weapons charge and was transported to the juvenile center as well, according to the release.

The fourth teenager, who is 16, was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and was released to his parents with a court date of July 27, according to the release.