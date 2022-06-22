Men’s golf: Crystal Lake’s Mike Karney ready to tee off in U.S. Senior Open

Crystal Lake resident Mike Karney will tee off at 7 a.m. Thursday in the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Karney, a member at Crystal Lake Country Club, shot a 69 at an Open qualifier May 11 at Biltmore Country Club in Barrington. That tied him for first in the 66-player field and earned him one of the two qualifying spots.

“It’s incredible that he made it,” CLCC head professional Dave Thompson said. “It’s a very rare thing. It’s a cool moment.”

Karney plays in a lot of Chicago District Golf Association events throughout the year. The Biltmore tournament was one of those. He is teeing off with one of the first groups of the Open on hole No. 1.

Thompson could not remember another CLCC member who had qualified for the U.S. Senior Open before.