June 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

Round Lake Beach man accused of drunkenly crashing into Fox Lake apartment building

By Maia Luem – Daily Herald Media Group
Police lights

A Round Lake Beach man has been charged with driving under the influence, criminal damage to property and resisting a police officer after officials say he crashed into a Fox Lake apartment building.

Fox Lake police responded to reports of a possible DUI and crash involving a building in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue about 11 p.m. June 12. Authorities said Shaun R. Dalton, 42, also struck two parked vehicles.

Dalton’s bond was initially set to $150,000 but was reduced to $50,000 by Judge Theodore Potkonjak on Wednesday. Dalton made the $5,000 posting to be released from jail and will have a preliminary hearing on July 13.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220619/round-lake-beach-man-accused-of-drunkenly-crashing-into-fox-lake-apartment-building