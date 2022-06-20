Round Lake Beach man accused of drunkenly crashing into Fox Lake apartment building

A Round Lake Beach man has been charged with driving under the influence, criminal damage to property and resisting a police officer after officials say he crashed into a Fox Lake apartment building.

Fox Lake police responded to reports of a possible DUI and crash involving a building in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue about 11 p.m. June 12. Authorities said Shaun R. Dalton, 42, also struck two parked vehicles.

Dalton’s bond was initially set to $150,000 but was reduced to $50,000 by Judge Theodore Potkonjak on Wednesday. Dalton made the $5,000 posting to be released from jail and will have a preliminary hearing on July 13.

