Radio amateurs in McHenry County to test skills this June as part of Field Day

The Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services division of the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency will participate in Field Day the weekend of June 25 and June 26.

Field Day is a 24-hour annual exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League. It is an opportunity for federally licensed radio amateurs to test their skills and equipment in the field by making radio contacts using various modes of communication with other operators worldwide.

The Field Day stations will be located behind the maintenance facility at 12394 Ware Road in Woodstock. Parking will be off Route 47, just north of Ware Road.

Held outdoors using generator power, the exercise is meant to simulate disaster conditions where commercial power would be unavailable. Additionally, it simulates the same challenges that operators would face in a real disaster scenario.

The public is invited to join the exercise from 3 to 5 p.m. June 25 for an opportunity to get on the air using an official Field Day station.

For more information, contact the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency at 815-338-6400 or go to www.mcraces.org.