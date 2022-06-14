Harvard man killed in wrong-way crash identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified the 25-year-old killed Thursday in a wrong-way crash on Route 173 as Ivan Avina of Harvard.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Avina was the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic sedan that was driving west in the eastbound lane of Route 173 west of Altenburg Road when his vehicle collided at a high rate of speed with an 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driving east.

Emergency responders were called at 10:02 p.m. to the 19400 block of Route 173, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

Avina was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Michael Rein said. An autopsy was performed Monday and toxicology results are pending.

The Nissan’s driver was taken to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The coroner’s office is assisting the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office with its investigation, according to the coroner’s office.