Pioneer Center to present Moonlight & Music benefit concert Friday

Pioneer Center for Human Services has announced Moonlight & Music, an outdoor blues concert featuring live music by Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama.

The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Bull Valley Golf Club, 1311 Club Road in Woodstock.

Tickets include a three-hour concert, surprise entertainment, soul food and southern cuisine, and luxury raffle prizes. Among the raffle prizes are a diamond necklace, vouchers for a cruise, Cubs tickets, concert tickets, and live theater tickets.

Event tickets are $125 each and raffle tickets are one for $20 or six for $100. Tickets can be purchased online at pioneercenter.org/events/moonlight-music-2022/. Winners need not be present to win.

Funds raised from the event will support programs throughout McHenry County, such as the PADS homeless shelter and organizations that aid those with developmental disabilities and behavioral health disorders. In 2021, over 150 individuals were helped through Pioneer Center.



