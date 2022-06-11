June 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Local News

Nighttime, fitness hikes planned at Cary, Hebron conservation areas

By Shaw Local News Network
Matt Martin (left) of Crystal Lake and his son, Patrick Martin, 6, fish off the dock June 19, 2016, while attending Hooked on Fishing hosted by the McHenry County Conservation District at the Hollows Conservation Area in Cary.

Matt Martin (left) of Crystal Lake and his son, Patrick Martin, 6, fish off the dock June 19, 2016, while attending Hooked on Fishing hosted by the McHenry County Conservation District at the Hollows Conservation Area in Cary. (Shaw Media)

A nighttime hike with a furry friend in Cary, a fast-paced hike in Hebron and then a third hike with fitness worked in are among the McHenry County Conservation District’s offerings this month.

Guided by the light of the moon, hikers can take a self-guided trek along a 1-mile loop from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollows Conservation Area, 3804 Route 14 in Cary. Leashed dogs are welcome but a pet is not required.

Registration is required. The event is free to McHenry County residents and costs $5 to nonresidents.

On Thursday, a fast-paced guided hike will explore the Winding Creek Conservation Area, 8415 Johnson Road in Hebron. The event, which runs 10 to 11:30 a.m., is intended to benefit physical and mental well-being with occasional breaks to learn about the site.

The event is free to county residents and $5 for nonresidents. Registration is required. The hike is suitable for those 14 years and older.

A third hike incorporating functional fitness movements along the way will take place 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 26 at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Ave. in Cary.

The cross-fitness trail hike, open to those 14 years and older, will place emphasis on proper technique, pacing and fueling the body during the hike.

The cost is $5 for county residents and $10 for nonresidents. Registration is required.

For information about these events, call 815-479-5779 or go to MCCDistrict.org.