Nighttime, fitness hikes planned at Cary, Hebron conservation areas

A nighttime hike with a furry friend in Cary, a fast-paced hike in Hebron and then a third hike with fitness worked in are among the McHenry County Conservation District’s offerings this month.

Guided by the light of the moon, hikers can take a self-guided trek along a 1-mile loop from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hollows Conservation Area, 3804 Route 14 in Cary. Leashed dogs are welcome but a pet is not required.

Registration is required. The event is free to McHenry County residents and costs $5 to nonresidents.

On Thursday, a fast-paced guided hike will explore the Winding Creek Conservation Area, 8415 Johnson Road in Hebron. The event, which runs 10 to 11:30 a.m., is intended to benefit physical and mental well-being with occasional breaks to learn about the site.

The event is free to county residents and $5 for nonresidents. Registration is required. The hike is suitable for those 14 years and older.

A third hike incorporating functional fitness movements along the way will take place 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 26 at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Ave. in Cary.

The cross-fitness trail hike, open to those 14 years and older, will place emphasis on proper technique, pacing and fueling the body during the hike.

The cost is $5 for county residents and $10 for nonresidents. Registration is required.

For information about these events, call 815-479-5779 or go to MCCDistrict.org.