American Company of Irish Dance to bring new show to Crystal Lake

The American Company of Irish Dance will perform its new show “Aisling” Thursday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

This Irish dance will be presented in a theatrical format with all new music, choreography and costuming, according to a news release. The show opened Thursday with performances at various venues in Wisconsin and closes in Chicago on June 17.

Other shows across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois include Saturday at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center near Milwaukee, Sunday at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, and June 18 at Chicago’s Harris Theater.

Led by artistic directors Shane McAvinchey and Paula Golding, who worked together for several years with Riverdance, the American Company of Irish Dance has created a completely original production, featuring a world-class cast from Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Mexico and across the U.S., according to the release.

For more information about the American Company of Irish Dance, go to amcoirishdance.org.