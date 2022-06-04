June 06, 2022
Local News

Cook County prosecutor joins McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office criminal division

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County courthouse

The Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center is photographed at 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock.

A former prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has joined the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office as an assistant state’s attorney in the criminal division.

Marjorie J. Rodriguez litigated a variety of cases, including domestic abuse, theft, battery and driving under the influence, while in Cook County, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Before her time there, she worked in the private sector for a labor law firm, where she advised on the implementation of professional labor practices in the workplace, according to the release. She also worked with a family law firm, where she represented high-net-worth clients in divorce, paternity and adoption proceedings.

Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and social thought from Hillsdale College and her law degree, cum laude, from Northern Illinois University.