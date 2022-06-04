Cook County prosecutor joins McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office criminal division

A former prosecutor with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has joined the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office as an assistant state’s attorney in the criminal division.

Marjorie J. Rodriguez litigated a variety of cases, including domestic abuse, theft, battery and driving under the influence, while in Cook County, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Before her time there, she worked in the private sector for a labor law firm, where she advised on the implementation of professional labor practices in the workplace, according to the release. She also worked with a family law firm, where she represented high-net-worth clients in divorce, paternity and adoption proceedings.

Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and social thought from Hillsdale College and her law degree, cum laude, from Northern Illinois University.