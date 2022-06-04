Jail Brakers program resumes support group for families of incarcerated under new leadership

Jail Brakers, a McHenry County-based program that offers support and services to families of incarcerated individuals, will resume operations following the COVID-19 pandemic under new leadership.

Cheryl Niemo, who founded the program in 2011, will retire as director with James Carpenter, a certified recovery support specialist who has worked in the behavioral health field for more than a decade, taking up the reins in her stead, according to a news release.

The organization, which initially was a nonprofit and then became an independent ministry of the Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation in McHenry, seeks to address the stigma related to incarceration and provide meaningful resources to families and individuals affected by incarceration.

The pandemic interrupted many of Jail Brakers’ programs, in particular its monthly support group sessions in Woodstock.

The monthly family support group, which meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Unity Spiritual Center of Woodstock, 225 W. Calhoun St., resumed the first week of June.

The group also provides gas cards for families to help them visit their incarcerated loved ones; referrals and aid in navigating the court system; and social services support and small donations for emergency needs, jail and prison phone costs, and commissary accounts.

Jail Brakers will resume fundraising, such as an annual Turkey Raffle event in the fall and participation in the McHenry County Human Race.