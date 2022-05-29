Community Foundation for McHenry County hires community outreach liaison

The Community Foundation for McHenry County hired a part-time community outreach liaison.

The new hire, Bev Thomas, will be responsible for planning and implementing outreach strategies and cultivating relationships with local area organizations, according to a news release.

Thomas has more than 40 years of experience in various leadership positions in the nonprofit sector, according to the release. She served on the McHenry County Mental Health Board for 25 years and was a board member and division chair of the United Way of Greater McHenry County.

She is also a founding member of the McHenry County College Education to Empowerment program and a board member for the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County.

She was a recipient of the Women of Distinction Award in 2019 and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of McHenry County Vision of Hope Award in 2018.

For more information about the Community Foundation for McHenry County, call 815-338-4483, email connect@thecfmc.org or go to thecfmc.org.