Glacier Ridge PTA awards $1,000 alumni scholarship

The Glacier Ridge Elementary School PTA presented a $1,000 alumni scholarship on May 12 to Caroline Seidenzah, a recent graduate of Crystal Lake South High School.

Seidenzah played volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society, according to a news release. She also participated in the Gator Leadership Crew, math team and the ACES Academic Challenge Team, where she competed in math, physics and chemistry.

She will attend Michigan State University in the fall and plans to major in engineering.

The $1,000 scholarship was created by the PTA in 2019 to help former Glacier Ridge Elementary School students further their education, whether at traditional four-year college, junior college or technical school.

The scholarship can be used toward tuition, apprenticeship fees, books and materials, travel and room and board associated with ongoing education.

To be eligible, applicants must have attended Glacier Ridge Elementary School for at least one year and have graduated from a Community High School District 155 high school with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.