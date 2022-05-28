May 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Local News

Glacier Ridge PTA awards $1,000 alumni scholarship

By Shaw Local News Network
The Glacier Ridge PTA presented the 2022 scholarship award to Caroline Seidenzah on May 12, 2022. Pictured (left to right): Jackie Dracup, PTA president; Julie Sromek, PTA scholarship chair; Assistant Principal Karla Reinhardt; Principal John Jacobsen; Caroline Seidenzah; Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 Superintendent Kathy Hinz; Susie Massett, second grade teacher; and Gretchen Thomas, extended curriculum teacher.

The Glacier Ridge PTA presented the 2022 scholarship award to Caroline Seidenzah on May 12, 2022. Pictured (left to right): Jackie Dracup, PTA president; Julie Sromek, PTA scholarship chair; Assistant Principal Karla Reinhardt; Principal John Jacobsen; Caroline Seidenzah; Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 Superintendent Kathy Hinz; Susie Massett, second grade teacher; and Gretchen Thomas, extended curriculum teacher. (Provided by Crystal Lake School District 47)

The Glacier Ridge Elementary School PTA presented a $1,000 alumni scholarship on May 12 to Caroline Seidenzah, a recent graduate of Crystal Lake South High School.

Seidenzah played volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society, according to a news release. She also participated in the Gator Leadership Crew, math team and the ACES Academic Challenge Team, where she competed in math, physics and chemistry.

She will attend Michigan State University in the fall and plans to major in engineering.

The $1,000 scholarship was created by the PTA in 2019 to help former Glacier Ridge Elementary School students further their education, whether at traditional four-year college, junior college or technical school.

The scholarship can be used toward tuition, apprenticeship fees, books and materials, travel and room and board associated with ongoing education.

To be eligible, applicants must have attended Glacier Ridge Elementary School for at least one year and have graduated from a Community High School District 155 high school with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.