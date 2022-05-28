Garden Walk in July to showcase teaching, residential gardens in McHenry County

The University of Illinois McHenry County Extension Master Gardeners and McHenry County College will host their annual Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 starting at the college’s demonstration garden.

Garden Walk 2022 will showcase 10 gardens – eight private gardens and two volunteer-tended teaching gardens. Gardens are located in Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Bull Valley and southwestern McHenry and include native prairies, formal evergreen landscapes, cottage gardens and edible plots.

At each of the eight residential gardens, hosts will have labeled many of their plants and will be on hand to answer questions to share their secrets to success, according to a news release. In addition, Extension Master Gardeners will answer questions and offer educational materials. Several door prizes will be awarded after the tour.

The demonstration garden at McHenry County College is tended by Extension Master Gardener volunteers and includes a vine garden, shade garden, theme gardens and extensive displays of perennials and annuals that grow well in the area. The tour will also highlight the gardens at the Colonel Palmer House, a Crystal Lake Park District historical property. The historical gardens are also tended in-part by Extension Master Gardeners.

Advanced tickets may be purchased for $12 through June 28 online at gardenwalk2022.brownpapertickets.com.

Otherwise, tickets can be purchased on the day of the event for $17 at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, off parking lot C. Proceeds will help support the educational missions of MCC and the extension program.

All tickets must be picked up the day of the walk.

For more information, go to www.mchenry.edu/gardenwalk, email conferencecenter@mchenry.edu or call 815-479-7570.