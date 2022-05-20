Rollover crash in Hebron results in injuries to driver

A 49-year-old man was injured in a rollover crash Thursday night in Hebron, said Emily Matusek, a spokeswoman for the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was driving a 2005 Scion hatchback when the crash happened near the 14100 block of Nichols Road in Hebron, Matusek said in an email.

The driver suffered what were considered injuries that were not life-threatening and was airlifted to Mercy Health Riverside via a REACT helicopter, Matusek said.

Police determined the driver had failed to navigate a curve while traveling west, and he was charged with improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, Matusek said in the email.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded to the crash, Matusek said.







