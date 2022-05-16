Family of slain serviceman opens Crystal Lake City Council meeting

The Gold Star family of Sgt. Jason McLeod opened the Crystal Lake City Council meeting earlier this month at City Hall.

McLeod was killed in action in Afghanistan on Nov. 23, 2009, at the age of 22. He left behind his wife, Aimee; daughter, Jocelyn; father, Greg McLeod; mother, Barb McLeod Hanke; and siblings, Justin and Jacquee McLeod.

A large number of Crystal Lake residents attended the meeting to honor the family and remember Jason. Army escorts Staff Sgt. David Sisco and Staff Sgt. Derek Johnson presented flowers to Jason’s mother and daughter.