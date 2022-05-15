McHenry real estate agent recognized as local Realtor of the Year

Maureen Forgette of Century 21 Roberts & Andrews in McHenry recently was named Realtor of the Year by the Heartland Realtor Organization and received special recognition during a state banquet in March.

The annual Realtor of the Year banquet took place March 28 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield and was sponsored by Illinois Realtors in support of the Illinois Real Estate Educational Foundation.

The banquet honored 21 local award recipients, including Forgette, and the 2022 Illinois Realtor of the Year, Ed Neaves of Bloomington.

Forgette has served on the Heartland Realtor Organization’s board of directors and several of its committees. She also is an active member of the Women’s Council of Realtors’ Elgin area and McHenry County chapter.